Donegal Junior League Results- Sunday 12th

Brian Mc Cormick Cup Semi-Finals (1.30KO)
Keadue Rovers 0 v 1 Ballybofey United
Rathmullan Celtic 2 v 1 St. Catherines
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Kildrum Tigers 1 v 0 Convoy Arsenal
Castlefin Celtic 4 v 0 Milford United
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Erne Wanderers 2 v 1 Bonagee United
Gweedore United 0 v 6 Donegal Town
Raphoe Town 0 v 0 Cappry Rovers
Gweedore Celtic 1 v 1 Deele Harps
CT Ball Division Two
Dunkineely Celtic 3 v 1 Drumkeen United
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 1 v 2 Letterbarrow Celtic