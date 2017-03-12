logo



Declan Bonner looks ahead to under-21 Championship

12 Mar 2017
by admin

Donegal under-21s kick start their Ulster championship campaign on Wednesday night when they take on Tyrone, in Healy Park.

With the minors taking home the title last year, there will be high expectations for the players moving up to perform again at under-21 level.

However, with college commitments and multiple injuries, including Jason McGee, manager Declan Bonner is looking ahead to what he says will be a difficult game.

Bonner told Oisin Kelly of the difficulties they faced when trying to prepare for the clash…

