All County League Results

AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sun, 12 Mar,
Kilcar 2-13 V 0-10 Glenswilly
Bundoran 1-11 V 4-11 Milford
Four Masters 1-9 V 0-9 St Michael’s
Naomh Conáil 2-12 V 1-09 Gaoth Dobhair
St Eunan’s V Dungloe 16:30,
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sun, 12 Mar,
Ardara 2-16 V 0-03 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
Glenfin 1-06 V 1-11 Cloughaneely
Killybegs 0-03 V 1-10 Naomh Columba
Buncrana 1-07 V 1-03 Malin
Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-11 V 2-09 Termon
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sun, 12 Mar,
Naomh Bríd V St Naul’s
Downings 0-05 V 1-09 Letterkenny Gaels
Moville 0-08 V 1-08 Fanad Gaels
Sat, 11 Mar,
Naomh Muire, Íochtar Na Rosann 2-20 v 1-5 Red Hughs