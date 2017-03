The county championship draws took place in Letterkenny today and has thrown out some interesting clashes for this year’s season.

In the senior championship, a group made up of Kilcar, Gaoth Dobhair, Ardara and Glenswilly is already being labelled the ‘group of death’.

In the intermediate, Fanad and Cloughaneely have been drawn in Group A while Buncrana are in Group C with Downings, Glenfin and St Naul’s.

Diarmaid Doherty was has the reaction to this year’s draw…