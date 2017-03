Packie Mailey said he was happy to get back into the Finn Harps team last night in their 1-1 draw with Galway United, in Finn Park last night.

Mailey was happy with the overall team performance in the first half but admitted that you can’t switch off at this level or you will be punished.

Mailey told Diarmaid Doherty after the game, that Harps fell asleep for twenty minutes in the second half, which allowed Galway back into the game…