Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan said that his side could’ve lost to Galway last night but was pleased his side held out for a draw.

Sean Houston gave Harps the lead after a good pass from Paddy McCourt- who made his first start for the side- but Kevin Devaney equalised for the visitors.

After the game, Horgan was relieved to have come away with a draw and told Diarmaid Doherty that Galway will be disappointed not to have won the game.