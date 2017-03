The Council is being urged to take the lead in developing a ‘Blueway’ kayaking trail between the islands off Donegal’s west coast.

Blueways have been a huge success in Cork and others areas and set out recreational water trail for kayaking, canoeing, and other small vessels.

Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig has proposed a similar initiative is taken here – he says it would be a huge boost for west Donegal: