Ireland ladies continue 100% record in Six Nations

11 Mar 2017
The Ireland women’s hopes of a Six Nations Grand Slam is still on after victory over Wales.

The ladies move top of the table after the 12-7 win over Wales securing their fourth victory on the trot.

Lindsay Peat and Paula Fitzpatrick with the Irish tries while Donegal’s Nora Stapleton added a conversion.

Cappry’s Larissa Muldoon made an appearance for the ladies after while on the touchline.

Ireland take on England next weekend hoping to win the title.

Stapleton told Irish Rugby TV that she was delighted to come out the right side of a tough battle…

