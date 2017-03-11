logo



Investigation ongoing in Donegal into organised rings of staged car crashes

11 Mar 2017
by News Highland

One of the country’s largest insurers has said it is investigating “organised rings” of people staging car crashes in Donegal and Galway with potential claims of more than €3m in just two counties.

Axa Insurance is investigating 19 accidents suspected of having been staged in Donegal and a further 36 allegedly staged accidents in Co Galway.

Axa set up its own Special Investigation Unit in 2002 and it now comprises 19 people -the insurer said that last year it opened more than 600 investigations in relation to suspect personal injury, accidental and third party damage, and household claims.

A company spokesperson said that in recent times, Axa has identified organised rings of persons involved in staged traffic accidents in certain areas of the country which include Donegal and Galway.

In Donegal thay have 36 ongoing investigations into claims involving Donegal policyholders.

Of the 36 claims being investigated, 19 are believed to be staged accidents, and those 19 staged accidents currently hold a combined reserve in excess of €1.2m.

The company also said that it always refers claims suspected to be criminal in nature to An Garda Síochána, in accordance with the protocol agreed between gardaí and the insurance industry.

 

More News

Investigation ongoing in Donegal into organised rings of staged car crashes

0
One of the country’s largest insurers has said it is investigating “organised rings” of people staging car crashes in Donegal and Galway with potential claims of more than €3m in j[...]
11 Mar 2017

Local Councillor proposes Donegal County Council develop Blueway kayaking trail in Donegal

0
The Council is being urged to take the lead in developing a ‘Blueway’ kayaking trail between the islands off Donegal’s west coast. Blueways have been a huge succe[...]
11 Mar 2017

Minister for Health asked to urgently approve staff to support diabetes services at LUH

0
Further calls have been made on both the Minister for Health and the HSE to urgently approve a number of key Consultant and nursing posts to support diabetes services provided at b[...]
11 Mar 2017

Protest organised to mark 40th anniversary of Mary Boyle’s disappearance

0
People in Donegal have been asked to participate in a special protest, marking the 40th anniversary of Mary Boyle’s disappearance. Mary was last seen alive in the afternoon o[...]
11 Mar 2017

Handling of recent DEIS programme chaotic and shambolic – Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher

0
A Donegal Deputy has labelled the Government’s handling of the recent DEIS programme as chaotic and shambolic. The comments come following reports that the Department of Education’[...]
11 Mar 2017

Irish Water urged to ensure Donegal’s disused reservoirs are safe

0
Irish Water has been urged to ensure that all of its disused reservoir and pump station do no present a danger to the public. Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh raised the issue highlightin[...]
10 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit