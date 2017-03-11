Handling of recent DEIS programme chaotic and shambolic – Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher

A Donegal Deputy has labelled the Government’s handling of the recent DEIS programme as chaotic and shambolic.

The comments come following reports that the Department of Education’s designation of some schools was inaccurate due to the data used.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has called on the Government to immediately fund a further round of DEIS and re open it to all schools which currently have not received DEIS designation.

He believes nothing short of a new DEIS programme will restore confidence in this scheme: