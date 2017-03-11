GAA Preview: Slaughtneil prepare for St Patrick’s Day final

After victory in the camogie, Slaugthneil now prepare for the second club All-Ireland final of the year, which takes place in Croke Park, on St Patrick’s day.

With the men’s sides going strong in both folds throughout the year, it was a year of balancing commitments for the duel stars.

However, after disappointment in the semi-final for the hurlers, the Derry men will be fully focused for the football according to Brendan Rogers, who has helped them on their way..

Given the success throughout the year, it is without surprise that there has been strong interest in the club from supporters.

Slaughtneil’s assistant manager, John Joe Kearney said that the locals have been feeding of the club’s success this year..