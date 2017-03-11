logo



GAA Preview: Slaughtneil prepare for St Patrick’s Day final

11 Mar 2017
by admin

After victory in the camogie, Slaugthneil now prepare for the second club All-Ireland final of the year, which takes place in Croke Park, on St Patrick’s day.

With the men’s sides going strong in both folds throughout the year, it was a year of balancing commitments for the duel stars.

However, after disappointment in the semi-final for the hurlers, the Derry men will be fully focused for the football according to Brendan Rogers, who has helped them on their way..

Given the success throughout the year, it is without surprise that there has been strong interest in the club from supporters.

Slaughtneil’s assistant manager, John Joe Kearney said that the locals have been feeding of the club’s success this year..

 

More Sport

Knockalla Cup Results- 11th March

0
Derry City Res 3 v 3 Greencastle FC Greencastle won on 4-2 on penalties[...]
11 Mar 2017

Club Championship Draw

0
Games shall be scheduled to play in the following order; Round 1; 1v2, 3v4. Round 2; 4v1, 2v3. Round 3; 1v3, 2v4.  Grupa A 1Bundoran 2Malin 3McCumhaill’s 4St Michael’s Grupa B 1Bur[...]
11 Mar 2017

Donegal/Derry Vipers looking ahead to new season

0
The Donegal/ Derry Vipers are looking for further success as they prepare themselves for a new season of American football. The Vipers had a strong season last year winning the Ame[...]
11 Mar 2017

Donegal Junior League Results- 11th March

0
Glencar Inn Saturday Division Strand Rovers  1 v 0 Arranmore United (K.O. 1p.m.) Glencar Celtic 3 v 1 Drumbar F.C. Saturday Reserve Division Milford United Reserves   v   Drumoghil[...]
11 Mar 2017

Ollie Horgan – Galway will be disappointed to have drawn

0
Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan said that his side could’ve lost to Galway last night but was pleased his side held out for a draw. Sean Houston gave Harps the lead after a good[...]
11 Mar 2017

GAA Preview: Donegal Hurlers looking towards promotion

0
Donegal hurling manager Ardal McDermott is setting his sights for a league final and promotion as his side prepares for their clash with Monaghan, in O’Donnell Park, this wee[...]
11 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit