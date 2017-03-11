GAA Preview: Donegal Hurlers looking towards promotion

Donegal hurling manager Ardal McDermott is setting his sights for a league final and promotion as his side prepares for their clash with Monaghan, in O’Donnell Park, this weekend.

McDermott’s side defeated Tyrone at home last weekend and have been consistent throughout the league campaign thus far.

After relegation disappointment last year, McDermott said that he wants his team to fight to go straight back up into division 2B.

He told Tom Comack that at the very least, he expects to be in a league final in a few weeks…