Finn Harps Sign Former Sligo Rovers Midfielder

11 Mar 2017
by admin

Former Sligo Rovers midfielder Pascal Millien has signed for Finn Harps subject to the club receiving a work permit.

The 30-year-old Haitian born attacking midfielder had been playing for Florida State club Fort Lauderdale Strikers in the North American Soccer League.

The news was confirmed this morning by Harps manager Ollie Horgan who says Millien will provide invaluable extra cover and experience, that will be needed for the long season ahead.

“He will give us more options which will be needed for a long, tough season. He’s very experienced player and a big plus for us is that he knows the League of Ireland scene well having played two seasons with Sligo Rovers where he won a Premier Division medal and an FAI Cup title. Pascal is an attacking midfielder who can score goals. He is good at linking up with front men so hopefully he can strike up a good understanding with our forwards” Horgan said

