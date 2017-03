The Donegal/ Derry Vipers are looking for further success as they prepare themselves for a new season of American football.

The Vipers had a strong season last year winning the American Football League division two and are aiming for more of the same this season.

They kick-start their season next week when they travel to Dublin to take on the Rhinos.

Cathal Curran joined Oisin Kelly in studio to preview the new season…