Minister for Health asked to urgently approve staff to support diabetes services at LUH

Further calls have been made on both the Minister for Health and the HSE to urgently approve a number of key Consultant and nursing posts to support diabetes services provided at both Letterkenny and Sligo University Hospitals.

It follows confirmation from the HSE that approval has yet to be granted for the recruitment of a full-time Paediatric consultant Endocrinologist to replace the current part-time post holder who is due to step down in the coming weeks.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says that this isn’t the first time these issues have been highlighted and fears the calls are falling on deaf ears: