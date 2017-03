There are calls for a review of the traffic management plan being used at the ongoing road works at Ballyraine in Letterkenny.

There are regularly long delays in the area with the current automated traffic light system which is causing jams through out the town at busy times.

Solution offered include the works being carried out at night and the stop go system being manually operated.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says something must be done, as the work is causing traffic chaos……