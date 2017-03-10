logo



Finn Harps 1 Galway Utd 1

10 Mar 2017
Finn Harps can count themselves fortunate to have picked up a draw against Galway United at Finn Park on Friday night.

Finn Harps 1
Galway Utd. 1

The visitors came from a goal down to dominate the second half and wasted a string of good chances.

They fell behind to a Sean Houston goal on 27 minutes – the Harps midfielder finishing well after being picked out by Paddy McCourt’s wonderful pass.

Harps played well in the first half but Galway had their chances with Kevin Devaney striking the angle of the crossbar and post.

Devaney however, fired his team level a minute into the second half and as Galway pushed for a second, they hit the woodwork twice more through Murray and Faherty.

Harps lost McCourt to injury on the hour, but they almost won it themselves with Conor Winn saving from Eddie Dsane and right at the end, Packie Mailey.
Next up for Harps is an away game against St. Patrick’s Athletic on Monday night.

