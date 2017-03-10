Eir urged to give proper details of Donegal broadband plans

Eir, the company responsible for the country’s broadband infrastructure, is being urged to explain why there is such poor coverage in west Donegal and when a service will be provided in areas where it is lacking.

The company has revealed a schedule of work for the next year to provide super fast broadband in a number of areas of Donegal but concern remains as to when some places will get any service.

Councillor Seamus O’Domhnaill says Eir needs to meet with Councillors to give a more detailed overview of their plans: