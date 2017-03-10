Council and Irish Water examining “foul odour” in Kilmacrennan

The foul odour from the sewage system Kilmacrennan is so bad that in some cases children have had to be moved out of their family homes at night while in other cases doors have been sealed with tape to keep the smell out.

The issues was raised again this week by Councillor Michael McBride who says the situation is particularly bad in the Hillhead and Lennon View areas with vile fumes reported on a regular basis.

Councillor McBride has now raised the issue with Irish Water and is hopeful that a solution will be found……….