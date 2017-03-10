logo



Concern at potential impact of proposed MABS reorganisation

10 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Concern remains at the future of the MABS service as an Oireachtas committee continues to consider a proposal to abolish the 51 local MABS companies, and replace them with 8 regional companies.

The Citizens Information Board, which is responsible for the administration of MABS services, says the change is necessary to streamline the service and better utilise resources, but this is rejected by the group which represents the companies themselves.

The Citizens Information Board says operating 51 MABS companies involves excessive bureaucracy, and streamlining the service would free up staff to work more productively.

Ita Mangan is CEO of the CIB. Two weeks ago, she told the opening session of the Oireachtas Social Protection committee that this proposal makes sense………..


However, the National Management Forum which represents the companies themselves opposes the move, saying the basis of MABS is it is rooted in the community.

They also say there could be a question mark over the future of some of the MABS offices.

In Donegal there are three MABS companies running four offices, MABS West Donegal in Derrybeg, MABS South Donegal in Donegal Town and MABS North Donegal, with offices in Buncrana and Letterkenny.

James Clarke of the National Management Forum told the Oireachtas Committee that there are no guarantees that changes will not be made to services in the long term, and he said the proposals are counter to the very essence of MABS as a community initiative………

More News

Irish Water urged to ensure Donegal’s disused reservoirs are safe

0
Irish Water has been urged to ensure that all of its disused reservoir and pump station do no present a danger to the public. Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh raised the issue highlightin[...]
10 Mar 2017

Border arrangement with Northern Ireland could be destroyed by Brexit – Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister

0
  The border arrangement with Northern Ireland could be destroyed by Brexit, according to Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister. Jean Asselborn met with Minister Charlie Flanaga[...]
10 Mar 2017

Concern at potential impact of proposed MABS reorganisation

0
Concern remains at the future of the MABS service as an Oireachtas committee continues to consider a proposal to abolish the 51 local MABS companies, and replace them with 8 region[...]
10 Mar 2017

24 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to INMO

0
  According to the latest trolley watch report there were 24 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning. The figures from the Irish Nurses and Mi[...]
10 Mar 2017

Eir urged to give proper details of Donegal broadband plans

0
Eir, the company responsible for the country’s broadband infrastructure, is being urged to explain why there is such poor coverage in west Donegal and when a service will be [...]
10 Mar 2017

New Letterkenny Carpark to be named after late Councillor

0
The new carpark on Letterkenny’s High Road is to be named after the late Councillor Tadgh Culbert. Mr Culbert was first elected to the council in 1985 and passed away as a si[...]
10 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit