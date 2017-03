A Donegal Deputy has claimed that China’s ban on the importation of live brown crabs from Ireland is having a devastating impact on the livelihoods of Donegal crab fishermen.

The ban was imposed by China over a year ago and while France and Britain have had it lifted, Deputy Pringle says Ireland has not made the diplomatic moves necessary to reopen the market.

Deputy Pringle says the ban is blocking what should be a trade would over five million euro a year: