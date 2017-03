The Department of Health has introduced legislation to ensure that all children who currently receive a Domiciliary Care Allowance payment are eligible for a medical card.

Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher was in the chair when the legislation was introduced this week.

He says at present, there are almost 10,000 DCA recipients who do not have medical cards, and that’s an issue which is now being addressed………….