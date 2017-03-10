24 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to INMO

According to the latest trolley watch report there were 24 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning.

The figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that 7 were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 17 were waiting on wards.

It’s up one on yesterday’s figure of 23.

Cork University Hospital was the most overcrowded hospital in the country today – 45 people waiting there.

Nationally there were 464 people waiting for a bed at hospitals across the country this morning.