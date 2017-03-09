“We have to do better defensively” – Ollie Horgan

After conceding five goals against Bray Wanderers last weekend, Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan is looking for a much improved performance from his defense for this Friday night’s massive match against Galway United in Ballybofey (kick-off 8.00).

Both sides are pointless after the opening two League of Ireland Premier Division matches so this truly is game that Harps need to get three points from with the benefit of home advantage.

“Just because we are at home and Galway have lost their two opening games won’t give us much of advantage in the light of the way we lost against Bray. Yes we need to take advantage of playing at Finn Park but it won’t be easy because Galway badly need a result as well.”

“Yes there was positives going forward against Bray but to concede five goals is simply not good enough. It’s something that we are trying to address in training. If it doesn’t improve quickly then Galway will punish us at Finn Park. We are looking for a big improvement all round” Horgan said.

The Harps manager points out that despite the poor start, his counterpart Shane Keegan has strengthened his squad with the addition of experienced players like Gavin Holohan and David Cauley while Ronan Murray has returned from a spell in England.

Horgan has serious injury concerns over goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher who sustained that head injury in the lead-up to Bray’s third goal last Friday night at the Carlisle Grounds and Danny Morrissey also remains a big doubt with the knock to the knee that forced him off in the second half of the Cork game a fortnight ago. Defender Damian McNulty is struggling with a shoulder problem.

Meanwhile, Horgan also confirmed that kitman Shane Elliott got injured while training with the Harps squad during the week. And to make matters worse it’s the one position that Horgan hasn’t got cover for within the current setup!