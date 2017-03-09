logo



“We have to do better defensively” – Ollie Horgan

09 Mar 2017
by admin

Harps Keeper Ciaran Gallagher looks set to miss Galway tie

 

After conceding five goals against Bray Wanderers last weekend, Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan is looking for a much improved performance from his defense for this Friday night’s massive match against Galway United in Ballybofey (kick-off 8.00).

Both sides are pointless after the opening two League of Ireland Premier Division matches so this truly is game that Harps need to get three points from with the benefit of home advantage.

“Just because we are at home and Galway have lost their two opening games won’t give us much of advantage in the light of the way we lost against Bray. Yes we need to take advantage of playing at Finn Park but it won’t be easy because Galway badly need a result as well.”

“Yes there was positives going forward against Bray but to concede five goals is simply not good enough. It’s something that we are trying to address in training. If it doesn’t improve quickly then Galway will punish us at Finn Park. We are looking for a big improvement all round” Horgan said.

The Harps manager points out that despite the poor start, his counterpart Shane Keegan has strengthened his squad with the addition of experienced players like Gavin Holohan and David Cauley while Ronan Murray has returned from a spell in England.

Horgan has serious injury concerns over goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher who sustained that head injury in the lead-up to Bray’s third goal last Friday night at the Carlisle Grounds and Danny Morrissey also remains a big doubt with the knock to the knee that forced him off in the second half of the Cork game a fortnight ago. Defender Damian McNulty is struggling with a shoulder problem.

Meanwhile, Horgan also confirmed that kitman Shane Elliott got injured while training with the Harps squad during the week. And to make matters worse it’s the one position that Horgan hasn’t got cover for within the current setup!

More Sport

“We have to do better defensively” – Ollie Horgan

0
  After conceding five goals against Bray Wanderers last weekend, Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan is looking for a much improved performance from his defense for this Friday n[...]
09 Mar 2017

Barry Doherty takes the reigns at Kilcar

0
Barry Doherty is the new manager of Kilcar. Doherty replaces Martin McHugh who stepped away from the post a few weeks ago. The new man at the helm played for Kilcar up until a few [...]
09 Mar 2017

GAA Programme 08/03/17

0
The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. On this week’s programme, Aoife Cassidy,captain of the Sla[...]
09 Mar 2017

Chloe and Sam exit All England Open

0
Chloe and Sam Magee bowed out of the All England Badminton Open Championship in Birmingham on Wednesday. The Donegal pair lost to Chun Hei Lee and Hoi Wah Chau of Hong Kong, the 12[...]
09 Mar 2017

LYIT Manager Shane Byrne gutted with Umbro Cup Final defeat

0
The LYIT’s wait for the Umbro Cup continues after the Letterkenny college lost out in today’s final 1-0 to IT Carlow in Limerick. It was one of those games where LYIT deserved alot[...]
08 Mar 2017

LYIT suffer defeat to IT Carlow in Umbro Cup Final

0
There was heartbreak for the LYIT mens soccer side this afternoon losing out to IT Carlow in the Umbro Cup Final. The Letterkenny College were on the wrong end of the result, going[...]
08 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit