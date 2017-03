The local community in Loch na Luír has been praised for its successful campaign to have a footpath provided outside its national school.

The road in the area was resurfaced with the old footpath removed leaving just a yellow line between pedestrians and vehicles.

Parents and children concerned about the danger lined the side of the road in October last year to highlight the issues.

The Council has now approved a new footpath a move welcome by local Councillor Micheal Macgiollaeasbuig: