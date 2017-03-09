logo



Police say spate of thefts & burglaries in Tyrone and Derry could be connected

09 Mar 2017
by News Highland

 

Detectives are appealing for information in relation to a number of burglaries and thefts in Co Tyrone and Co Derry that they believe could be connected.

They are very interested to talk to three to four males who have been seen in the area in a southern-registered, black Audi car.

They believe they could assist them with their enquiries into a number of incidents this week in the Tempo, Omagh and Derry areas.

Just after 3pm on Tuesday last, police received a report that a house had been ransacked and a shotgun stolen in the Glengesh Road area of Tempo.

An hour later, a burglary in the Glencam Road area of Omagh was reported to police.

At around 4.30pm, a robbery was reported in the Glen Park Road area of Omagh, during which a homeowner was assaulted with an iron bar.

That same evening, between 6.30pm and 9.30pm, there were a further two burglaries in Derry – in the Sutton Grove and Lyndhurst Road areas of the city. In each location, a house was broken into, ransacked and items of value stolen.

There are similarities to how all these break-ins and burglaries have been carried out. And in a number of these locations, witnesses said that they have seen a group of three to four men acting suspiciously.

They are described as being of medium build, wearing jeans and with their faces covered by baseball caps, scarves or balaclavas.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could be of assistance, to get in contact on the non-emergency number 101.

More News

Breaking: Two Million Euro worth of steroids and other drugs seized in Donegal searches

0
Two million euro worth of anabolic steroids and other drugs have been seized in Donegal. In a joint operation by Gardaí, Revenue and the Health Products Regulatory Authority a tota[...]
09 Mar 2017

Man in 70s dies in Fintown house fire

0
A man in his 70s has died in a house fire in Fintown. Emergency services were alerted to the fire shortly before 2pm this afternoon in the town land of Cloghan. Both the Glenties a[...]
09 Mar 2017

Council urged to investigate suspected oil pollution in River Swilly

0
  Donegal County Council has been called upon to carry out an investigation in to the prominent smell of Diesel/oil coming from the River Swilly in Letterkenny. It follows con[...]
09 Mar 2017

Man and juvenile appear in court following Buncrana attacks earlier this week

0
    Two people – one a juvenile – have appeared in court in Buncrana today following a number of incidents in the Cockhill area of the town on Monday. It̵[...]
09 Mar 2017

Donegal IFA welcome new €26M fund for tillage farmers

0
  The Donegal Irish Farmers Association has welcomed a new €26M fund for tillage farmers, for some of which Donegal farmers will be able to apply. The money can be used for in[...]
09 Mar 2017

Police say spate of thefts & burglaries in Tyrone and Derry could be connected

0
  Detectives are appealing for information in relation to a number of burglaries and thefts in Co Tyrone and Co Derry that they believe could be connected. They are very inter[...]
09 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit