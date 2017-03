A man in his 70s has died in a house fire in Fintown.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire shortly before 2pm this afternoon in the town land of Cloghan.

Both the Glenties and Dungloe fire units attended the blaze at the single story detached house.

A man was taken from the house and pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Fire Officer Joseph McTaggart has been outlining what happened: