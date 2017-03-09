Man and juvenile appear in court following Buncrana attacks earlier this week

Two people – one a juvenile – have appeared in court in Buncrana today following a number of incidents in the Cockhill area of the town on Monday.

It’s believed that the incidents are linked to what’s been described locally as an on-going dispute.

An initial report of a house being attacked was received by gardai at 4.30 on Monday afternoon, and a number of other incidents developed, including attacks on other houses.

Three people, one of them a juvenile, were arrested following the incidents.

The juvenile and one of the adults appeared before Buncrana Court earlier today.

An application was brought before the court to revoke the bail of the adult.

Evidence was heard in court and his bail was revoked. He was remanded in custody.

The juvenile youth was remanded on continuing bail.

Gardai in Buncrana are continuing to appeal for information about this incident, any witnesses are asked to contact them on 074 932 05 40.