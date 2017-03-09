Lily Collins ‘forgives’ her father Phil Collins in open letter in new book of personal essays

Phil Collins and his actress daughter Lily Collins haven’t always had the best relationship and now the actress is addressing some of their issues in an emotional open letter included in her new book, ‘Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me’.



In the collection of essays, the Golden Globe-nominated actress opens up about her famous father, saying: “Many of my deepest insecurities stem from these issues with my dad.”

“He may have still been alive, but most of the time it felt as if her were completely gone,” 27-year-old Collins writes. “I knew he loved me, yet he wasn’t physically around to tell me.”

“He assumed everything was always fine because I never said otherwise. It established a detrimental pattern. And I’ve realised that many of my deepest insecurities stem from these issues with my dad. It’s taken me more than a decade to resolve some of them (others I’m still resolving) and to finally build up the courage to speak my mind to him.”

“We all make choices and, although I don’t excuse some of yours, at the end of the day we can’t rewrite the past. I’m learning how to accept your actions and vocalise how they make me feel. I accept and honour the sadness and anger I felt towards the things you did or didn’t do, did or didn’t give me.

“I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected. I forgive the mistakes you made. And although it may seem like it’s too late, it’s not. There’s still so much time to move forward.”

