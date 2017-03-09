GAA Programme 08/03/17

The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Aoife Cassidy,captain of the Slaughtneil All-Ireland Camogie winning team and Sean McGuigan, chairman of the Slaughtneil club, join Tom Comack to reflect on last Sunday’s historic All-Ireland Camogie final success.

Also, Donegal minor football manager Shaun Paul Barrett joins Tom ahead of the new season which begins this Saturday, with Donegal’s opening game in the Ulster Minor Football League against Fermanagh.