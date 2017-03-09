logo



Farm land prices in Donegal €1,000 per acre less than the national average

09 Mar 2017
by News Highland

The average agricultural land price in Donegal last year was €7,724 per acre, €1,000 less than the national average.

According to the Irish Farmers Journal’s annual Agricultural Land Price report, Donegal prices ranged from a high of €17,900 per acre to a low of €4,000 per acre.

There were 28 farms placed on sale in the county in 2016, including 2,400 acre An Grianan Estate in Burt, with a guide price of €1.7 million.

This led to a substantial increase in the acreage of land offered for sale in the county last year, from 976 acres in 2015 to 3,545 acres in 2016.

More News

Brexit campaigners meet MEPs and EU officials

0
Northern Irland MEP Martina Anderson says there is an awareness in the European institutions that Brexit would be a disaster for Ireland. She has been leading a delegation of repre[...]
09 Mar 2017

Public campaign succeeds as new footpath confirmed for Loch na Luír

0
The local community in Loch na Luír has been praised for its successful campaign to have a footpath provided outside its national school. The road in the area was resurfaced with t[...]
09 Mar 2017

Donegal Senator calls for stricter building controls

0
There are calls on the Government to introduce stricter building controls like those that operate in the North. Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says ahead of an expected large scale r[...]
09 Mar 2017

Farm land prices in Donegal €1,000 per acre less than the national average

0
The average agricultural land price in Donegal last year was €7,724 per acre, €1,000 less than the national average. According to the Irish Farmers Journal’s annual Agricultu[...]
09 Mar 2017

Donegal motorists not seeing the benefits of rising car tax – Mc Conalogue

0
A Donegal Deputy has claimed that while the cost of motor tax has risen significantly, investment is not being made in key local and regional road projects. It comes as new figures[...]
09 Mar 2017

Bonner sceptical about Gweedore Sewerage Scheme plans

0
A Glenties area Councillor has expressed doubts about how effective the planned Gweedore Sewerage Scheme will be. The scheme was delayed for a number of years as Irish Water sought[...]
09 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit