The Donegal Irish Farmers Association has welcomed a new €26M fund for tillage farmers, for some of which Donegal farmers will be able to apply.

The money can be used for investment include Minimum Disturbance Tillage Equipment, Sprayers, Rain Water Harvesting, Grain Storage and Grain dryers.

Donegal IFA Chairperson Michael Chance says this is the first new scheme for Tillage farmers in some time but has some concerns that farmers must pay 60% of the total cost of any work: