Donegal County Council has been called upon to carry out an investigation in to the prominent smell of Diesel/oil coming from the River Swilly in Letterkenny.

It follows concerns raised by residents crossing the Oldtown Bridge in the town.

Local Councillor Gerry McMonagle says while this may be a once off incident there are still fears that the river may be polluted.

He says the Council must identify the source and ensure there is no impact to river life: