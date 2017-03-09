Brexit campaigners meet MEPs and EU officials

Northern Irland MEP Martina Anderson says there is an awareness in the European institutions that Brexit would be a disaster for Ireland.

She has been leading a delegation of representatives of Border Communities Against Brexit to discuss Brexit with key players in the European Parliament and Commission, including a meeting this morning with

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator on Brexit.

Ms Anderson says they’ve been pushing their campaign for designated special status for Northern Ireland, and that idea is gaining traction among the MEPs and officials they are meeting………