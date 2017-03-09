Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner put divorce on hold as they’re trying to reconcile

While Scarlett Johansson officially filed for divorce from husband Romain Dauriac today, elsewhere in the celeb world, attempts are being made for reconciliation.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are back from the brink of divorce according to People.com.

The website reports that although the actors aren’t back together, they have decided to keep working on their marriage.

“Jen has called off the divorce,” a source close to Garner tells PEOPLE in the latest issue of the magazine. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.” Garner was reportedly “gearing up” to actually file the divorce paperwork only a month ago.

A source close to the couple says it was a decision they both made and that “there is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

Affleck and Garner announced their separation back in June 2015, amid rumours that Ben had cheated with a nanny. They got married in 2005 and have three children together.

People reports that Ben and Jen have remained close since announcing their separation almost two years ago and that they’ve lived together most of the time, co-parenting their kids and even taking holidays together. The former couple recently hosted a small gathering at their home in LA to celebrate their son Samuel’s 5th birthday.

A close source to Garner added: “Ben is making a big effort to take care of himself. They are not back together, but there seems to be hope. Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either.”

Story by Deirdre Molumby Entertainment.ie