logo



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner put divorce on hold as they’re trying to reconcile

09 Mar 2017
by News Highland

While Scarlett Johansson officially filed for divorce from husband Romain Dauriac today, elsewhere in the celeb world, attempts are being made for reconciliation.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are back from the brink of divorce according to People.com.

The website reports that although the actors aren’t back together, they have decided to keep working on their marriage.

“Jen has called off the divorce,” a source close to Garner tells PEOPLE in the latest issue of the magazine. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.” Garner was reportedly “gearing up” to actually file the divorce paperwork only a month ago.

A source close to the couple says it was a decision they both made and that “there is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

Affleck and Garner announced their separation back in June 2015, amid rumours that Ben had cheated with a nanny. They got married in 2005 and have three children together.

People reports that Ben and Jen have remained close since announcing their separation almost two years ago and that they’ve lived together most of the time, co-parenting their kids and even taking holidays together. The former couple recently hosted a small gathering at their home in LA to celebrate their son Samuel’s 5th birthday.

A close source to Garner added: “Ben is making a big effort to take care of himself. They are not back together, but there seems to be hope. Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either.”

Story by Deirdre Molumby  Entertainment.ie

More Entertainment

Ruaille Buaille le Colm Feiritéar 7/3/17

0
Noel Ó Gallchóir & féile scoildramaíochta/ Bailéadghrúpa Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn & Bairbre Uí Chathail ó Líonra LC/ SnaG Gaeltacht & teach solais Fhanada/ ceol úr le hEil[...]
09 Mar 2017

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner put divorce on hold as they’re trying to reconcile

0
While Scarlett Johansson officially filed for divorce from husband Romain Dauriac today, elsewhere in the celeb world, attempts are being made for reconciliation. Jennifer Garner a[...]
09 Mar 2017

Lily Collins ‘forgives’ her father Phil Collins in open letter in new book of personal essays

0
Phil Collins and his actress daughter Lily Collins haven’t always had the best relationship and now the actress is addressing some of their issues in an emotional open letter[...]
09 Mar 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Wednesday’s show

0
Listen back to Wednesday’s  Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
08 Mar 2017

Watch: Samuel L. Jackson answers the internet’s most searched questions about him

0
Samuel L. Jackson answering the most popular questions about him that are asked in Google is just as enjoyable as you think it will be. Wired sat the legendary actor down in a stud[...]
08 Mar 2017

Hugh Jackman’s heartfelt tweet to Patrick Stewart will make you quietly sob to yourself

0
  Home>Celebrity>Hugh Jackman’s heartfelt tweet to Patrick Stewart will make you quietly sob to yourself Hugh Jackman’s heartfelt tweet to Patrick Stewart wi[...]
08 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit