Samuel L. Jackson answering the most popular questions about him that are asked in Google is just as enjoyable as you think it will be.

Wired sat the legendary actor down in a studio in downtown L.A. as part of his ‘Kong: Skull Island’ press tour and asked him to answer the web’s most searched for questions about him, which vary from everything Tarantino related to the myths around his lightsaber colour.

As always, Jackson delivers and then some.

Story by David O’Shaughnessy Entertainment.ie