LYIT suffer defeat to IT Carlow in Umbro Cup Final

08 Mar 2017
Man of the Match Adrian Delap

There was heartbreak for the LYIT mens soccer side this afternoon losing out to IT Carlow in the Umbro Cup Final.

The Letterkenny College were on the wrong end of the result, going down 1-0 at the Markets Field in Limerick.

The goal which won the game came from John Morgan on the half hour mark.

The LYIT gave it everything in the second half, dominating the latter period but they just couldn’t find the goal which would have leveled the tie.

A small consolation out of the defeat was Adrian Delap being named Man of the match.

The victory gave Carlow their sixth Umbro Cup title in a row.

