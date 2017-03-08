LYIT Manager Shane Byrne gutted with Umbro Cup Final defeat

The LYIT’s wait for the Umbro Cup continues after the Letterkenny college lost out in today’s final 1-0 to IT Carlow in Limerick.

It was one of those games where LYIT deserved alot more from the result, dominating the entire second half but they couldn’t find the back of the net.

It was the college’s first appearance in the final since 2009, three years earlier in 2006 they lifted the cup.

Today’s win for Carlow wrapped up six titles in a row as John Morgan netted the winning goal in the first half.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly after the game, LYIT Manager Shane Byrne was gutted with the outcome having seen his side work so hard.