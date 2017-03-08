logo



Hugh Jackman's heartfelt tweet to Patrick Stewart will make you quietly sob to yourself

08 Mar 2017
by News Highland

 

Hugh Jackman's heartfelt tweet to Patrick Stewart will make you quietly sob to yourself

Logan

As you’ll all likely know, Hugh Jackman and Sir Patrick Stewart are currently promoting Logan, which is said to be the iconic superhero character Wolverine’s last movie outing.

The film has been getting rave reviews (check out our review here) almost everywhere for its enthralling but also harrowing story.

Now Jackman says goodbye to his character and to his co-star (well, goodbye for now, we hope) with this emotional tweet which includes a picture of both of them:

Hugh Jackman

@RealHughJackman

It has been a great honor to work beside you @SirPatStew . So, what’s next?! Love HJ

 

Days before, Stewart also thanked his co-star and Logan director, James Mangold:

Patrick Stewart

@SirPatStew

The final time and maybe our best time. Thank you @Mang0ld and @RealHughJackman.

 

Needless to say, Jackman’s post had Twitter blubbering – here were some of the reactions:

Chazz @gtchazz

@rocksij @RealHughJackman @SirPatStew

 

kristina°• @rocksij

@gtchazz @RealHughJackman @SirPatStew

 

carol ren @blaskwidow

@RealHughJackman @SirPatStew

 

Moomoof @moomoof

@RealHughJackman @SirPatStew my heart….

 

luana @luanacstr

@RealHughJackman @SirPatStew

· Aparecida, Brasil

 

Eli @a_galvez53

@RealHughJackman @SirPatStew @KSGalvez55

 

Fatboii @KSGalvez55

@a_galvez53 @RealHughJackman @SirPatStew 💔💔

 

 

Via Twitter  Entertainment.ie

