Hugh Jackman’s heartfelt tweet to Patrick Stewart will make you quietly sob to yourself

As you’ll all likely know, Hugh Jackman and Sir Patrick Stewart are currently promoting Logan, which is said to be the iconic superhero character Wolverine’s last movie outing.

The film has been getting rave reviews (check out our review here) almost everywhere for its enthralling but also harrowing story.

Now Jackman says goodbye to his character and to his co-star (well, goodbye for now, we hope) with this emotional tweet which includes a picture of both of them:

Days before, Stewart also thanked his co-star and Logan director, James Mangold:

Needless to say, Jackman’s post had Twitter blubbering – here were some of the reactions:

Via Twitter Entertainment.ie