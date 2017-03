The council Cathaoirleach, Terence Slowey says a visit to the county by the Housing Minister later this month is important in addressing the housing crisis in Donegal.

Minister Simon Coveny arrives on Friday the 24th to discuss his housing policy, how it effects Donegal and how the social housing shortage in the county can be addressed.

Councillor Terence Slowey also has his own views on the best way of shortening housing waiting lists: