Home advantage for Inishowen in Oscar Traynor Trophy

08 Mar 2017
by News Highland

There’s good news for the Inishowen League in the Oscar Traynor Trophy.

The North West side have been handed a home tie for the semi final of the competition and should theY reach the final, it will also be a home draw for Inishowen.

They await the winners of the Limerick Carlow quarter final while in the other side of the draw, Clare will play either Wexford or AUL.

Diarmaid O’Brien’s side reached the semi final stage for the fifth year in a year by beating Roscommon last Sunday 2-1 at Maginn Park.

Inishowen were winners of the Oscar Tarynor competition in 2015.

