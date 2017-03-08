Entries close at the end of March for Shore 2 Summit Adventure

The Shore 2 Summit Adventure Race is taking place in Inishowen on Saturday April 30th.

Staged around the stunning landscapes surrounding Sliabh Sneacht in Drumfries, the event offers a 62K Extreme, 41K Sprint and 22K Mini courses, so everyone, regardless of fitness level is suitably challenged.

The Race is hosted by Extreme North at the Sliabh Sneacht Centre and is a perfect event to challenge Groups, Clubs or Bootcamps while also making for a great bonding day’s outing.

Register before end of March at EXTREME NORTH EVENTS .COM