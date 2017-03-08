Emergency services attend scene of two-vehicle collision outside Strabane

Emergency services are currently attending the scene of a two-vehicle crash just outside Strabane.

The crash between a lorry and a car happened shortly before 2pm this afternoon on the road at the Prospect Bar corner on the Bellspark road.

A lorry has overturned and it’s understood that the driver has been injured although details of his injuries are not yet known.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has been outlining what happened and says the area in which the crash occurred is a notorious blackspot: