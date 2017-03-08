logo



Concern at delay in clearing Greenbrae site in Strabane

08 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Concern has been raised that abandoned caravans are delaying a major clean-up operation at a disused halting site in Strabane.

It’s understood that while Derry and Strabane District Council has committed itself to the clearing of the site located at Greenbrae, it could be weeks before work gets underway.

The halting site has deteriorated over the years, with the issue being raised on numerous occasions at Council meetings by local representatives.

Cllr Patsy Kelly says it’s time for real action on the issue………….

