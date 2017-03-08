logo



Canning urges people to contribute to Planning Framework consultation

08 Mar 2017
by News Highland

A Donegal County Councillor is urging people to make submissions on what they want to see in the National Planning Framework Document.

The new framework will incorporate a 20 year strategy for planning and investment, with tomorrow week is the deadline for submissions under the consultation process which was launched earlier this year.

Councillor Paul Canning says this is the document that will be the benchmark for policies for the next 20 years, so it’s important that people make their views known………….

More News

Donegal County Council receives 168 litter complaints since January 1st

0
It’s been revealed that Donegal County Council has received 168 litter or waste management complaints to date this year, almost identical to last year’s figure of 165. [...]
08 Mar 2017

Major offshore rescue coordinated by Malin Head Coastguard

0
The coastguard was called in for a medevac from a Russian fishing vessel in the early hours of this morning. Helicopters from Sligo and Dublin attended the scene 180 miles northwes[...]
08 Mar 2017

Concern at delay in clearing Greenbrae site in Strabane

0
Concern has been raised that abandoned caravans are delaying a major clean-up operation at a disused halting site in Strabane. It’s understood that while Derry and Strabane D[...]
08 Mar 2017

Donegal Drugs Unit is NOT being disbanded – Gardai

0
Gardai have denied claims that the drugs unit in Donegal is being disbanded. In a statement, priominent campaigner and former councillor PJ Blake had claimed that the unit, which w[...]
08 Mar 2017

One Donegal settlement in latest list of tax defaulters

0
There was one Donegal settlement noted in the latest list of tax defaulters which has been published by Revenue. Donal Murphy, a skipper with an address at Hawthorn Heights in Duki[...]
08 Mar 2017

Flanagan en route to Stormont as talks enter third day

0
Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan will be in Belfast later for negotiations to restore power sharing in Northern Ireland. Mr Flanagan will join the British Secretary of Sta[...]
08 Mar 2017

