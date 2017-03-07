Two men in court following Buncrana attacks

Two people are due in court today following a number of incidents in the Cockhill area of Buncrana last evening.

An initial report of a house being attacked was received by gardai at 4.30 yesterday afternoon, and a number of other incidents developed, including attacks on two houses, one of which it’s understood involved an attempt to set the house alight.

Technical examinations are continuing in a the area today.

Three people, one of them a juvenile, were arrested following the incidents.

It’s understood the incidents are linked to what’s been described locally as an ongoing dispute.

Cllr Jack Murray was at the scene for a time yesterday. He says residents are living in fear, and this is a situation which must be resolved…….