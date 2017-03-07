Talks continue at Stormont as gulf remains between SF and DUP

Politicians are meeting again today at Stormont as they try to form a new Government.

However the two main parties are at loggerheads as Arlene Foster refuses to step aside as DUP leader.

Sinn Fein’s vowed not to re-enter any agreement with her as first minister.

Foyle MP Mark Durkan hopes they can put their differences aside, and allow the resumption of power sharing…………

However, Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill says there are serious issues with the DUP, and also with the Northern Secretary James Brokenshire………….