Shane Byrne feels LYIT’s hard fought route to Umbro Cup Final will stand against IT Carlow

07 Mar 2017
by admin

Photo – Paddy Gallagher

The LYIT men’s soccer side are in Limerick for Wednesday’s CFAI Umbro Cup Final against IT Carlow.

Dara McDaid and Simon McGlynn scored the goals in the semi-final win over Sligo to reach the final for the first time since 2009.

It was three years previous in 2006 when the college last won it.

Both sides know each other well having clashed in last years semi final, a game which seen Carlow progress 5-1.

Carlow are looking to make it a double of hat trick titles, they’ve been champions for the last five years.

After a hard fought route to the final, LYIT Manager Shane Byrne is confident his side can cause an upset…

The game at Market’s Field kick’s off at 3pm.

