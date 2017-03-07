logo



Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman had another classic exchange on Twitter

07 Mar 2017
by News Highland

 

Theirs is the bromance for the ages, and we’re not jealous of it, at all (*sniffs*).

Deadpool – the superhero role Reynolds is practically synonymous with – recently made a sneaky appearance in Logan whereby there was a teaser for Deadpool 2 shown ahead of the film (also did anyone catch the sneaky Logan poster in the background during the clip?).

Jackman is currently promoting Logan, reportedly the last Wolverine movie, all over the world, and when he shared this picture during his visit to Beijing to promote the film…

Thanks for an amazing visit Beijing! @WolverineMovie@20thcenturyfox

Reynolds couldn’t resist getting in a jab at the Aussie actor…

Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds

Pretty sure those are protesters. https://twitter.com/realhughjackman/status/838225916165775360 

To which Jackman replied:

Hugh Jackman

@RealHughJackman

Really…Guy … Really?!@VancityReynolds https://twitter.com/vancityreynolds/status/838514592053538816 

 

So much love.

Story by Deirdre Molumby . Entertainment.ie

07 Mar 2017

