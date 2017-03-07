Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman had another classic exchange on Twitter

Theirs is the bromance for the ages, and we’re not jealous of it, at all (*sniffs*).

Deadpool – the superhero role Reynolds is practically synonymous with – recently made a sneaky appearance in Logan whereby there was a teaser for Deadpool 2 shown ahead of the film (also did anyone catch the sneaky Logan poster in the background during the clip?).

Jackman is currently promoting Logan, reportedly the last Wolverine movie, all over the world, and when he shared this picture during his visit to Beijing to promote the film…

Thanks for an amazing visit Beijing! @WolverineMovie@20thcenturyfox

Reynolds couldn’t resist getting in a jab at the Aussie actor…

Pretty sure those are protesters. https://twitter.com/realhughjackman/status/838225916165775360 …

To which Jackman replied: