A public meeting takes place in Ballyshannon to discuss what people fear may be a scaling down of fire services in the area.

At present, both Ballyshannon and Bundoran each have a fire station, but it’s feared one of them may be closed.

Now, a group of local community activists has called a meeting for Dorrian’s Hotel in Ballyshannon tomorrow night, to which local councillors and other political representatives have been invited.

Valerie Mc Nulty is a spokesperson for the organisers………….